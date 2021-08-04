Jack Brooksbank's Friend Apologizes for Controversial, "Misinterpreted" Boat Pictures

Jack Brooksbank's recent trip to Italy has caused quite a splash—and now some people are emerging to help mop up the mess.
On August 1, photos emerged of Princess Eugenie's husband aboard a boat in Capri with three women and without his wife, raising eyebrows and sparking headlines mere months after the birth of their son August. Brooksbank, a brand ambassador for tequila brand Casamigos, was reportedly in Italy for the star-studded LuisaViaRoma for Unicef gala, which Casamigos sponsored. He was joined on the boat by Casamigos global director of events and partnerships Rachel Zalis, along with gala attendees Maria Buccellati and Erica Pelosini.
Now, Pelosini is attempting to clear the air about being photographed topless during their outing. "I usually never go topless," she told The Daily Mail, "but my bikini got wet and I decided to take it off. I know it does not look right for Jack and his family. I felt very bad for them when I saw the images of him surrounded by three women because his wife was not there."
"It led people to make improper suggestions," she continued, "and jump to conclusions and it's very hurtful that people are thinking this. I'm very sorry if I caused any embarrassment to Princess Eugenie and Jack. It wasn't appropriate for me to be topless."
While she said she could understand how the photos could be "misinterpreted," Pelosini insisted the day—which included lunch and swim—was strictly platonic. "We were there as friends and work coleagues having a wonderful afternoon in the Italian sun," she defended. "Jack is a very dear friend of mine and I have known him for a number of years. He's also good friends with the other two women. It's very upsetting for me that people could be thinking the wrong things."
"If I had known we were being photographed," she noted, "I would not have gone topless and I would have worn a better outfit."
In fact, according to Pelosini, Brooksbank was thinking of his family during the trip. "Jack was speaking about his baby and showing us pictures of him. He looked adorable," she said. "He's a very proud father. One day he told us he was very sad to be away from Princess Eugenie and his son."
While his wife has not publicly commented, her mother Sarah Ferguson defended her son-in-law, calling him "a superhero in my book, and he's a great father, a fabulous husband."