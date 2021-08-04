Taylor Swift Tells Simone Biles She "Cried" Seeing Her "Resilience" at the Tokyo Olympics

Watch : Simone Biles Wins Bronze Medal in Major Olympics Return

Taylor Swift knows firsthand that "It's Nice to Have a Friend."

And this week, she was just that for Simone Biles, who proved she's just as human as the rest of us by prioritizing her mental health and stepping away from numerous gymnastics finals at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

On Aug. 3, Simone made her return to the Olympic stage for the balance beam competition. To celebrate, the Lover artist recorded a special message that hyped up both Simone and her fans at home.

Set to Taylor's 2020 song "This is Me Trying," the dramatic NBC clip saw the four-time gold medalist preparing for her turn on the balance beam. Taylor narrated, "When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything."

It cut to a video of Simone at a press conference, explaining that she's "putting mental health first, because it shows how strong of a competitor and person that you really are."