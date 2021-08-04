Garcelle Beauvais Shares Affordable Tips for Transforming Your School's Teacher Lounge

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Garcelle Beauvais knows the power of teachers.

After her sons experienced virtual learning last school year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star grew a whole new level of appreciation and respect for teachers across the country.

So, perhaps it should come as no surprise that when Garcelle partnered up with HomeGoods, she didn't want to transform her own space. Instead, she wanted to pay it forward at a Miami teachers' lounge.

"I was born in Haiti and attended high school in the Miami area, and my sister is a Vice Principal at a nearby school in Miami," Garcelle shared with E! News. "My teachers played a huge role in inspiring me to dream big, so it was important to me to go back to my roots to give back to teachers in the area."