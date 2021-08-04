Selena Gomez Addresses The Good Fight's "Tasteless" Joke About Her Kidney Transplant

Watch : Selena Gomez Celebrates Her 29th Birthday

In the words of Selena Gomez: "Kill Em With Kindness."

The Rare Beauty founder is doing just that with her latest statement. Selena, who has been an open book about her health, took to social media to address an episode of Paramount+'s The Good Fight, which referenced the 2017 kidney transplant she received due to her battle with Lupus.

"I am not sure how writing jokes about organ transplants for television shows has become a thing but sadly it has apparently," the pop star captioned her Twitter and Instagram Story on Tuesday, Aug. 3. "I hope in the next writer's room when one of these tasteless jokes are presented it's called out immediately and doesn't make it on air."

The "Adiós" singer also thanked her devoted fans, especially after they fiercely defended her from The Good Fight's mention of her health struggles.

"My fans always have my back. LOVE YOU," she concluded.