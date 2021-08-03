John Corbett Confirms He Finally Married Bo Derek After 20 Years Together

Watch : John Corbett and Bo Derek's Sweet Date Night

John Corbett can now say he's married to a perfect 10!

The Sex and the City actor revealed that he and his longtime partner, Bo Derek, secretly tied the knot last December after being together for nearly 20 years. During a recent appearance on The Talk, John shared details of their union with new co-host Jerry O'Connell and raved over the legendary 10 actress.

"Jerry, I can't believe I forgot to tell you that around Christmas time we got married. Bo and I got married," the 60-year-old actor gushed on Tuesday, Aug. 3, as he proudly showed off his gold wedding band.

"We're pretty private people, we didn't make an announcement," he explained. "All our friends and family knew, but this is the first time either one of us has said anything publicly about it because, really, we haven't had an opportunity."

John added, "So, you're my buddy and now I guess I'm telling all of America or the world."