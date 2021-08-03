Rita Ora and Taika Waititi Make Their Red-Carpet Debut at Suicide Squad 2 Premiere

Rita Ora doesn't need to know "How to Be Lonely" anymore.

The English singer just made her romance with filmmaker Taika Waititi officially official.

The duo, who sparked romance rumors in late April—then broke the internet when they were spotted making out with actress Tessa Thompson in May—set the red carpet ablaze with their public display of affection at the Suicide Squad 2 premiere in Los Angeles on Monday, Aug. 2.

Considering this marked their first red carpet appearance as a couple, Rita, 30, and Taika, 45, made sure it was a moment to remember. For one, the two lovebirds couldn't keep their hands off each other as they walked arm-in-arm.

Additionally, they both looked effortlessly stylish at the star-studded event. The "For You" musician stunned in a striking white blazer dress by Azzi & Osta that featured daring cutouts, a plunging neckline and a sexy open back. She accessorized with diamond-embellished heels and drop earrings.