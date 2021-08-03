Why Notoriously Private Adele Isn’t Concerned About Her Very Public Romance

Adele is saying hello to a much more public relationship this time around.
A source close to the singer-songwriter tells E! News exclusively about Adele's new romance with sports agent Rich Paul: "She's very happy and loves being with him."
According to the source, Paul—who represents basketball superstar Lebron James—has an "outgoing" personality and a desire to be "out and about," which Adele has "embraced."
It's a stark difference from her much more more private life with ex-husband Simon Konecki. (The two, who have a son together, divorced in March.) "She's not as concerned about being private with her life because she's very happy with Rich," says the insider, who calls the relationship a "bit of a whirlwind." Adele is "enjoying learning about the sports world and meeting many of Rich's friends," the source says about the 15-time Grammy winner. "She's going with it and is very happy."
Adele and Rich first went public at the NBA Finals basketball game in Phoenix on Saturday, July 17.
Their relationship subsequently escalated when they were spotted on a double date in New York City the following week on Wednesday, July 23.
An eyewitness at Cipriani told E! News at the time that the pair enjoyed a meal and appeared "very playful together and flirty," adding that Paul "put his arm around her and they giggled" and even "went up and tapped her on the shoulder in a lighthearted teasing way to say he wanted to leave."
Since then, Adele has been grateful and happy to have found someone like Paul.