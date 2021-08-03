This Adorable Throwback Photo of Mason Disick as a Tiny Kid Will Make You Feel Old

Watch : Scott Disick and Amelia Hamlin Cuddle During Boat Trip

They grow up so fast!

Scott Disick shared a sweet throwback pic of son Mason Disick on Tuesday, Aug. 3. While it may feel like it was just yesterday when the eldest of three was born, Mason is definitely not a little kid anymore. The pre-teen turned 11 in Dec. 2020 and there's no doubt he's budding into a handsome young man, but one thing hasn't changed: his entrepreneurial spirit!

"Found this oldie but so goody," Scott captioned the black-and-white pic of Mason manning a makeshift lemonade stand. A young Mason is grinning ear-to-ear while wearing a skull and crossbones tank top. The post comes just two days after Mason hosted another lemonade and bracelet-making cart, but this time with the help of his siblings Penelope and Reign, plus mogul cousin North West.

Even though Mason is too young to have an Instagram account of his own, fans commented on Scott's post praising Mason. "Reign looks so much like Mason," one user commented.