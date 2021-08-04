Karen Huger Has Some Thoughts on "Queen" Nicki Minaj Hosting the RHOP Reunion

The Grande Dame meets the "Queen" of rap.
The Real Housewives of Potomac's Karen Huger is sounding off on the possibility of Nicki Minaj hosting the show's season six reunion. The rapper has publicly voiced her interest in taking over for Andy Cohen, much to the excitement of RHOP fans and the cast alike.
So is there really a chance of Nicki taking on the hosting duties?
"Fingers crossed!" Karen told E! News exclusively this week. "Nicki is so super cool. You saw us all paying respect and she was so kind to do that. It would be lovely to have her, even if it just for a few moments. I would be honored and I am super excited that she responded to me. It's wild though because I'm like, ‘That's Nicki! Hi Nicki!' I'm a fan if you can't tell."
Karen has known Minaj to be a Potomac fans for years, so she wasn't totally shocked by the music star's recent Instagram posts.
"She has been following me for quite some time and you know I have young kids who say, ‘Mom, Nicki is following you!' years ago and that has continued," the Bravo star gushed. "And I follow her music and I love what she is about. So am I honored? Yes. But have we been living on IG as friends for a while? Years Nicki! Ride hard."
Even if Minaj just dropped by for a quick reunion appearance, Karen said, "It would be like the queen is here."
Last week, Nicki shared a Bravo trailer set to her song "Moment 4 Life" with the caption, "I'll be hosting the reunion. lmk what y'all want me to ask chile."
She followed up with a screenshot of texts with her publicist Joe, seemingly confirming something might be in the works.
"Andy Cohen said he would gladly give up his seat to have you host the Potomac reunion," Joe wrote. "Tapes around October."
The Real Housewives of Potomac airs Sundays at 8 p.m. on Bravo. Binge past seasons on Peacock any time.
(E!, Bravo and Peacock are all part of the NBCUniversal family.)