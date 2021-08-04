See Kris Jenner Get Emotional After Selling Her Famed KUWTK Home

Watch : Kris Jenner Reminisces About "KUWTK" House After Selling It

Home really is where the heart is.

Kris Jenner bids her famed estate farewell during an exclusive Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus clip, released on Aug. 4. While Kris has made many real estate investments over the years, she sold the Kardashian-Jenner family home in Dec. 2020 and opted to relocate with side-by-side mansions with daughter Khloe Kardashian.

In the never-before-seen footage above, Khloe visits Kris during breakfast in Kris' old house. "Why are you back?" Khloe asks.

Kris admits, "I love it here. This is where my heart is."

During a confessional, Kris explains that she is "trying to figure out what to do" as she looks for a new house. "What better place to come stay than my old house?" Kris says, almost tearing up. "I can't think of a better place to just come and feel really comfortable when all this change is going on around us."