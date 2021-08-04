See Kris Jenner Get Emotional After Selling Her Famed KUWTK Home

Home really is where the heart is.
Kris Jenner bids her famed estate farewell during an exclusive Keeping Up With the Kardashians bonus clip, released on Aug. 4. While Kris has made many real estate investments over the years, she sold the Kardashian-Jenner family home in Dec. 2020 and opted to relocate with side-by-side mansions with daughter Khloe Kardashian.
In the never-before-seen footage above, Khloe visits Kris during breakfast in Kris' old house. "Why are you back?" Khloe asks.
Kris admits, "I love it here. This is where my heart is."
During a confessional, Kris explains that she is "trying to figure out what to do" as she looks for a new house. "What better place to come stay than my old house?" Kris says, almost tearing up. "I can't think of a better place to just come and feel really comfortable when all this change is going on around us."
Kris continues, "I know all the little nooks and crannies. I know all the little noises. I know every creak on the steps. I know how the door opens and closes in the middle of the night. And this is my home base. I feel good here."
Even Kim Kardashian agrees: "I mean, a lot has gone down in this house, especially in this kitchen."
Kris emotionally sums up that everything has come full circle as KUWTK wraps after 20 seasons. "It definitely feels like right back where we started in a certain way, because we spent so much time at this house filming, so it feels symbolic," Kris concludes. "We're at the end of the journey."
