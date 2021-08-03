Camila Cabello Reflects on "Liberating" Message to Body Shamers on Cellulite and Stretch Marks

Watch : Camila Cabello Reveals J Balvin Helped Her With "Intense Anxiety"

For Camila Cabello, social media can be a powerful microphone—but sometimes she needs to lower the volume.

"Yesterday, I had a day off and I was just like, 'I can't be on social media today,'" the Cinderella star told U.K. morning show Lorraine's Ross King on Aug. 3, "I just notice it just makes my brain go so fast and sometimes you just need to take a break."

As a public figure, the 24-year-old Fifth Harmony alum knows all too well the ways in which the internet can be a double-edged sword: One minute it's connecting you with fans, the next it's an echo chamber of harsh criticism.

She went on to talk about the pressure celebrities are under and how they can be at the mercy of public chatter: "A lot of the times I feel and I'm sure a lot of people feel, especially like female pop stars or pop singers, that the narrative can be kind of written for you." There's also the fact that social media holds stars accountable for better or worse, as was the case when Camila herself issued a public apology after offensive and racist Tumblr posts she'd shared as a teenager resurfaced.