See Kevin Hart Grill Miley Cyrus, Kelly Clarkson & More Stars in Hart to Heart First Look

Kevin Hart doesn't mind asking the hard questions, especially when there is vintage wine involved.

Beloved actor-comedian Hart adds talk show host to his resumé with his highly-anticipated new Peacock talk show Hart to Heart, premiering Thursday, Aug. 5. The "unplanned, unscripted and unfiltered" series takes place in Hart's wine cellar as celebrity guests open up about everything from their childhoods to their careers.

An exclusive sneak peek at the first three episodes, which drop on Peacock this Thursday, promises a whole lot of hilarious confessions. Triple threat talent Miley Cyrus proudly admits to making school history: "I hold the record to be the youngest child to ever get suspended in my school," she says with a smile in the below teaser.

Host Hart asks, "Are you proud?" to which Cyrus emphasizes, "Yeah!"

Hart even puts Oscar nominee Don Cheadle on the spot with a leading question. "Drugs, do you do them?" Hart wonders.

"Wow, just right to it," Cheadle jokes.