Simone Biles Reacts to Claim She "Quit" the 2020 Tokyo Olympics

HOW HWEE YOUNG/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock

"It wasn't an easy decision so it hurts that people were like, ‘Oh she quit or she did this' because I've worked five years for that, why would I quit?" Biles explained. "Like, I've been through so much over the past couple years in the sport, like, I just don't quit. That's not what I do. But the girls could see it and I knew that they would get the job done and that's exactly what they did so they won silver."

Biles continued, "At the end of the day, we're not just athletes or entertainment, we're human too and we have real emotions. And sometimes, they don't realize we have things going on behind the scenes that affect us whenever we go out and compete."

Her mental health struggle also was not something that fans "could physically touch or see," so Biles admitted it might be more difficult for outsiders to understand. "It's inside my of head so it's like they can't get a grasp of it because they can't see it so I get that that was hard but for me, I have to take a step back and work on myself," she added.

This was also the first time she ever dealt with something like this. "I feel like I push things under the rug," Biles shared. "I just kind of go along with it, but it was something bigger than me in that moment."