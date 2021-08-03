Shay Mitchell Shares Her Summer Must-Haves

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.
Yes, it's already August (somehow), but summer is far from over. There is so much left to enjoy, and for us, that means shopping. Our latest E! Shop Girl Summer Celebrity Guest Editor Shay Mitchell shared her summer must-haves, and if you want to resist clicking that "add to cart" button, just stop reading now. However, if you want an incredibly chic backpack that is actually an insulated cooler for your favorite beverages, Shay's brand BÉIS has you covered. She also suggested her Onda tequila variety pack as the perfect drink to pack in that bag.
If you want to channel your inner Shay Mitchell, keep on scrolling to check out the rest of her recommendations.
BÉIS Canvas Tote
"Just because you are going to the farmer's market does not mean you need to look like you just rolled off the farm. This perfect canvas tote is your new sidekick whenever shopping is involved. With its array of mesh totes there's no chance you could be disorganized, the insulated pocket keeps perishables chilled AND it's cute to boot," the You actress said.
Onda Sparkling Tequila Classic Variety Pack
Shay shared, "What's better than a four pack of your favorite Onda flavor? AN EIGHT PACK OF ALL THE FLAVORS! Yes that's right, a variety pack with Blood Orange, Watermelon, Lime and Grapefruit. Onda was born from my love of tequila and soda, and (biased as I am) it will not disappoint. Best served directly from the can, Onda is not a malted beverage but a premium, blanco tequila with zero sugar and only 100 calories."
The star also teased that there's a new Onda collection on the way, remarking, "Not quite but oh so close….we have a new collection launching this month that will feature four new delicious flavors and will be available on our website immediately and showing up casually late(r) at our retail partners across the country shortly after."
OpenFit Four Weeks Of Focus- Workout With Shay Mitchell
The Pretty Little Liars alum revealed, " My friend Steph Shepherd and I did Openfit's Four Weeks of Focus earlier this year and oh man. I did not know it was possible to feel so great in such a short amount of time. Our Four Weeks of Focus, Kelsey Heenan, developed the program using metabolic strength exercises to maximize impact and results. The program is only 30 minutes a day, 5 days a week for 4 weeks and has all the benefits of lifting AND cardio. Come on - you can make 30 minutes for yourself!"
Lack of Color Utopia Inca Raffia Bucket Hat
"Did someone say bucket hat? I thought so," the trendsetter shared. Shay described the hat as "so cute and so in," adding, "I love this straw version that perfectly complements any BÉIS bag or Onda being enjoyed beachside (or poolside)."
BÉIS Cooler Backpack
The BÉIS founder said, "Yes...I have some coolers. And yes I like them, and yes they keep stuff nice and cold, but they're also chunky, plastic, bulky, difficult to store…things…. that are not the easiest to transport. Time for them to move on over because there's a new cooler in town. Turns out you can be both hands-free AND have your thirst quenched all while looking good. This bag is perfect for a beach day, a picnic in the woods or a BBQ. Duh, of course there's space for your phone, wallet and keys."
