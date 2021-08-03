Shay Mitchell Shares Her Summer Must-Haves

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

Yes, it's already August (somehow), but summer is far from over. There is so much left to enjoy, and for us, that means shopping. Our latest E! Shop Girl Summer Celebrity Guest Editor Shay Mitchell shared her summer must-haves, and if you want to resist clicking that "add to cart" button, just stop reading now. However, if you want an incredibly chic backpack that is actually an insulated cooler for your favorite beverages, Shay's brand BÉIS has you covered. She also suggested her Onda tequila variety pack as the perfect drink to pack in that bag.

If you want to channel your inner Shay Mitchell, keep on scrolling to check out the rest of her recommendations.