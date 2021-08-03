Jason Momoa Criticizes Reporter's "Icky" Game of Thrones Question That Left Him With "Bad Feeling"

Watch : Jason Momoa Responds to The Rock's Daughter's B-Day Request

Jason Momoa wants people to know there are things that are within an actor's control, and there are things that aren't.

The 42-year-old Aquaman star spoke to the New York Times in an interview that published on Friday, July 30, and he voiced his displeasure over a question centering on his role of Khal Drogo on the hit HBO series Game of Thrones. During the interview, the reporter had asked about a scene in the pilot episode in which Drogo sexually assaults Daenerys (Emilia Clarke), and whether the actor had any regrets.

"Well, it was important to depict Drogo and his style," Jason replied. "You're playing someone that's like Genghis Khan. It was a really, really, really hard thing to do. But my job was to play something like that, and it's not a nice thing, and it's what that character was."

He continued, "It's not my job to go, 'Would I not do it?' I've never really been questioned about 'Do you regret playing a role?' We'll put it this way: I already did it. Not doing it again."