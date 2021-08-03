KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

See Sarah Jessica Parker and Chris Noth Reunite on Set of Sex and the City Reboot

Sarah Jessica Parker (Carrie) and Chris Noth (Mr. Big) gave fans the feels after the stars were photographed filming the Sex and the City reboot, entitled And Just Like That...

We couldn't help but wonder what's next for Carrie (Sarah Jessica Parker) and Mr. Big (Chris Noth) after new photographs of the pair surfaced from the shoot for the Sex and the City revival. 

On Monday, August 2, the two stars were spotted filming And Just Like That... in New York City, leading to fan speculation about the longtime love interests' story line in the HBO Max reboot series that is currently in production. Carrie was wearing a polka-dotted skirt with a dark top, while Big rocked a suit. 

This follows initial rumors about Big's love life after Bridget Moynahan, who played his second wife, Natasha, in HBO's original series, was spotted filming on the reboot's set last month

Earlier on August 2, Sarah shared an Instagram photo of herself at home in Carrie's outfit for the day, which included a particularly elaborate choice of headwear. "Your average Monday," the 56-year-old star quipped in the caption for the shot. 

We Ranked All the Sex and the City Relationships

Sarah joins Cynthia Nixon (Miranda) and Kristin Davis (Charlotte) in reviving their popular characters for the new series that will take a look at friends in their 50s as they navigate life and love in the Big Apple. The core cast member who will not pop up is Kim Cattrall (Samantha), who has distanced herself from the show in recent years. 

Recently, John Oliver clearly went on the record as Team Samantha. The TV host stated during Last Week Tonight's August 1 episode that he didn't feel the beloved comedy series should be rebooted without the libidinous publicist. 

"What are you thinking? It's never gonna work without Kim Cattrall," John said. "It's not that any of you are bad—it's that you only work together."

Keep scrolling to get all the latest details about the new Sex and the City project.

Who's In, Who's Out

When And Just Like That... was announced in January, it was confirmed that Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon would be reprising their characters Carrie Bradshaw, Charlotte York Goldenblatt and Miranda Hobbes, respectively. Original series executive producer Michael Patrick King is also returning for SATC's next chapter. 

Notably M.I.A.? Kim Cattrall, who played the fourth member of their quartet, fan-favorite Samantha Jones. Given that Cattrall has famously feuded with Parker and ruled out a return for a potential third film, it wasn't too surprising to see her sit this series out, but it did leave fans to wonder if Samantha would be replaced.

"Samantha isn't part of this story," Parker confirmed on Instagram. "But she will always be part of us. No matter where we are or what we do."

And that wasn't the last time she weighed in on the subject.

"It's not quite as black and white as that. We're not looking to create a fourth character," Parker told a cameraman in January, when asked if the search for a fourth cast member for the new series had begun.

She added, "We have New York City as a fourth character. There'll be lots of interesting new characters that we're excited about."

What It's About

Per a press release from HBO Max, And Just Like That..."will follow Carrie, Miranda and Charlotte as they navigate the journey from the complicated reality of life and friendship in their 30s to the even more complicated reality of life and friendship in their 50s."

And while an official premiere date has yet to be announced, the network noted the "10-episode, half-hour series is scheduled to begin production in New York late spring."

Fresh Blood

It seems the ladies will have a new pal when they return sans Samantha as Grey's Anatomy veteran Sara Ramírez is joining SATC.

Ramírez is set to play Che Diaz, a non-binary, queer stand-up comedian who hosts a podcast on which Carrie Bradshaw is regularly featured. Per HBO Max, "Che is a big presence with a big heart whose outrageous sense of humor and progressive, human overview of gender roles has made them and their podcast very popular."

King adde, "Everyone at And Just Like That… is beyond thrilled that a dynamically talented actor such as Sara Ramírez has joined the Sex and the City family. Sara is a one-of-a-kind talent, equally at home with comedy and drama—and we feel excited and inspired to create this new character for the show."

Cheers to New Faces

In July, HBO Max announced that actresses Sarita Choudhury, Nicole Ari Parker and Karen Pittman joined the cast as Seema Patel, Lisa Todd Wexley and Dr. Nya Wallace, respectively. The new trio will portray a group of accomplished women, including a real estate broker, documentarian and a Law professor.

Mr. Big Is Back!

While there were initially rumblings that Carrie's main man, played by Chris Noth, would not be reprising his role, HBO Max announced on May 27 that Big would absof--kinglutely be back in the Big Apple

Executive Producer Michael Patrick King commemorated the casting news by noting that he was "thrilled to be working with Chris again," adding, "How could we ever do a new chapter of the Sex and the City story without our Mr. Big?"

Well, we couldn't help but wonder…

This news comes three months after Noth suggested that reports of him not returning were inaccurate. At the time, he noted on Instagram, "Everything changes—including announcements in the rags."

Aidan Shaw Returns?

Will Carrie's other fan-fave paramour also be back? Well, it depends who you ask. 

John Corbett told Page Six he's "going to do the show" and that he "might be in quite a few" episodes. While HBO reportedly declined to comment, SJP spoke out, weighing in on the comments section of an Instagram post about Aidan's possible return.

"I'm not saying one way or another whether our beloved Mr. Corbett's interview deals in facts or fiction," she wrote, "but the response is amazing to read…x."

The Rest of the Guys' Status

Fret not, fans of Miranda and Steve because David Eisenberg exclusively told E! in March that it's very likely he will be reprising his role. 

"I'm pretty sure. They have called me," Eisenberg said on Daily Pop. "They've been wonderful and I'm very excited to see Miss Cynthia Nixon in her portrayal of Miranda and also their son Brady Brady. We never established whether he was Brady Hobbs or Brady Brady Hobbs or Brady Hobbs Brady. So I'm really hoping to see that we're all going to be together."

And, in June 2021 it was confirmed that Eisenberg would be joining the series alongside fellow SATC alums Mario Cantone, Willie Garson and Evan Handler.

Phew! But what about the "Absolute Hunk" himself, Smith Jerrod? 

"I have not [been approached], but I would be the last to know!" Jason Lewis told Daily Front Row in May. "As much as I appreciate the flattery, the conversation is about the girls."

