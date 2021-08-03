Why Martha Stewart Is Out Here Living Her Best Life at 80

Watch : How Martha Stewart's Living a Hot Girl Summer in Quarantine

Remember when Martha Stewart had us all wondering if she was so parched she might just need another Martha-rita?

The accidental thirst trap she posted last July ("My camera came on backwards, you know, selfie mode, and I looked so nice," she explained to Entertainment Tonight of capturing the moment) was just the jumping-off point for Martha's hot girl summer—a stretch that saw her making cracks about "pounding" someone, agreeing to smoke a joint with Chelsea Handler and sipping enough of her "perfect Martha martinis" to make some pretty hilarious comments about baby chicks.

She also found time to dive deep into the art of doing it for the 'gram, sharing her ingredients for the perfect selfie with Insider: "Just look good and pose with a provocative look on your face."

Hard to argue with the strategy that earned her more than a dozen marriage proposals. (She ignored them all, though, she admitted to guest host Howie Mandel during an April appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, explaining. "I'm a very busy person.")