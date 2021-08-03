Princess Eugenie’s Mom Sarah Ferguson Defends “Fabulous” Jack Brooksbank After Controversial Photos

Watch : Princess Eugenie Shares First Photos of Son & Reveals His Name

At first glance, it seemed Jack Brooksbank had some explaining to do after he was spotted partying in Capri just a few months after his wife, Princess Eugenie, gave birth to their first son. But Sarah Ferguson put all speculation to rest in a recent interview.

In photos obtained by The Daily Mail, Jack was seen with three female friends boating and swimming in the Mediterranean. The 35-year-old royal spent Friday, July 30, drinking rosé and taking in the sights on the Italian coast ahead of the Unicef Summer Gala, which he attended as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, a sponsor of the pricey ball, per the Mail.

The outlet reports that Jack was joined on the boozy boat ride by model Erica Pelosini, model Maria Buccellati and former Glamour magazine editor Rachel Zalis, who now works as Casamigos's global director.

Wife Eugenie, meanwhile, stayed in Windsor with their five-month-old baby, August, according to The Daily Mail.

However, it wasn't what it looked like, according to Eugenie's mom, Sarah.