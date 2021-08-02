This Bachelor in Paradise Sneak Peek Promises Drama, Sudden Departures and David Spade

Bachelor in Paradise is back and, as former host Chris Harrison used to say, it's shaping up to be the most dramatic season in Bachelor history.

In this exclusive sneak peek of the reality series' seventh season, drinks are flowing, multiple connections are forming and David Spade is hosting. In other words, it's chaotic and messy, which is just what fans were hoping to see.

But it isn't all drama. Grocery Store Joe is seen reminding someone that they could "actually fall in love."

Unfortunately, it's totally unclear who Joe is talking to, but there's a healthy amount of fan-favorites who traveled to the dreamy beaches of Mexico in search of that one special person. For starters, there's Ivan Hall, Tammy Ly and Victoria Larson.

And while this clip only showed the Tommy Boy actor as host, viewers can look forward to even more appearances from Lance Bass, Lil Jon and Tituss Burgess, as well.