America’s Got Talent Contestant Nightbirde Reveals Heartbreaking Cancer Update

She's not going down without a fight.
America's Got Talent contestant Jane Marczewski, who goes by the stage name Nightbirde when performing, gave fans a sad update on Aug. 2: "Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true," she wrote on Instagram. "My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I've walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider."
The 30-year-old Ohio native, who wowed judges with her original song "It's OK" in June went on to say, "Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won't be able to continue forward on this season of AGT."
During her audition, Nightbirde—whose performance earned her a standing ovation and judge Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer—revealed that she had cancer in her lungs, spine and liver.
At the time she said, "It's important that everyone knows I'm so much more than the bad things that happen to me."
In her Instagram post, which depicted the singer newly bald, Nightbirde said, "Life doesn't always give breaks to those who deserve it—but we knew that already…. Stay with me, I'll be better soon. I'm planning my future, not my legacy. Pretty beat up, but I've still got dreams."
America's Got Talent returns to NBC on Aug. 10.
