America’s Got Talent Contestant Nightbirde Reveals Heartbreaking Cancer Update

She's not going down without a fight.

America's Got Talent contestant Jane Marczewski, who goes by the stage name Nightbirde when performing, gave fans a sad update on Aug. 2: "Sharing my heart with the world on AGT has been an honor and a dream come true," she wrote on Instagram. "My point of view this summer has been astounding. What a miracle that the pain I've walked through can be reworked into beauty that makes people all over the world open their eyes wider."

The 30-year-old Ohio native, who wowed judges with her original song "It's OK" in June went on to say, "Since my audition, my health has taken a turn for the worse and the fight with cancer is demanding all of my energy and attention. I am so sad to announce that I won't be able to continue forward on this season of AGT."

During her audition, Nightbirde—whose performance earned her a standing ovation and judge Simon Cowell's Golden Buzzer—revealed that she had cancer in her lungs, spine and liver.