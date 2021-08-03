6 Things Kathryn Hahn Can't Live Without

We interviewed this celebrity because we think you'll like their picks. Some of the products shown are from the celebrity's own product line or a brand they are paid to endorse. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!.

If you still have "Agatha All Along" stuck in your head, you're not alone! And you can thank Kathryn Hahn aka Agatha Harkness in the hit Disney+ show Wandavision for the catchy tune.

In between creating popular songs, getting nominated for an Emmy for her role in Wandavision and filming Knives Out 2, we caught up with Kathryn to find out what items she can't live without.

In addition to always having rose lip balm, 9 Elements Multipurpose Cleaner and Aquaphor on hand, the star revealed being with her family makes her the happiest. "We can be anywhere, doing nothing, but I'm happiest when I'm with them."