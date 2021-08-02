Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe Returning to Host Season 18 of The Bachelorette

More than just a one season gig.
On Monday, August 2, ABC and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television confirmed to E! News that Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are returning to host The Bachelorette for season 18. The women are currently hosting Katie Thurston's season, which comes to an end this month.
In an unconventional turn for the franchise, the fall will feature another season of The Bachelorette, led by fan favorite Michelle Young, instead of a new season of The Bachelor.
The two former Bachelorettes stepped into the role after longtime host Chris Harrison departed the franchise following his defense of Matt James' season 25 winner, Rachael Kirkconnell. For those who need a refresher, Rachael was met with controversy during the season when photos surfaced of her attending a plantation-themed party in 2018.
We can't say we're surprised to learn this Bachelor nation update as Adams and Bristowe have flourished in their new roles. Not only are the ladies familiar with rigors of being the Bachelorette, but they're also wildly entertaining.
"It was the ultimate girl gang, if you will," Adams told E! News in May of what it was like to host alongside Kaitlyn. "Every time [Katie] needed us we were always kind of right around the corner and ready to help her."
She continued, "But it was so great to be able to be there with her because if there's ever been a time for a Bachelorette to have somebody as a mentor behind the scenes, so this was something that was really special for her and I hope that we helped her out."
Bristowe expressed a similar sentiment to E! News in June, noting, "I think it was important to both of us to show her that we could relate. We've been in your shoes, we are here to support you. We're here to have conversations that only women can really have together."
We felt a hosting update was due as Young's season is clearly ramping up. Last week, ABC released the batch of men who are potential suitors for season 18 and there's already some obvious frontrunners. For starters, the state of New Jersey is well represented thanks to the dashing Eric and Olumide.
And those are just our personal favorites! We're excited to learn Adams and Bristowe's thoughts on these contenders, especially since they'll be in the thick of it with Young.
For more Bachelor nation news, click here.
The Bachelorette season 18 premieres Tuesday, October 19 at 8 p.m. on ABC.