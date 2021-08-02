Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe Returning to Host Season 18 of The Bachelorette

Watch : Katie Talks Finding "Love" at "The Bachelorette" Tell-All

More than just a one season gig.

On Monday, August 2, ABC and Warner Bros. Unscripted Television confirmed to E! News that Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are returning to host The Bachelorette for season 18. The women are currently hosting Katie Thurston's season, which comes to an end this month.

In an unconventional turn for the franchise, the fall will feature another season of The Bachelorette, led by fan favorite Michelle Young, instead of a new season of The Bachelor.

The two former Bachelorettes stepped into the role after longtime host Chris Harrison departed the franchise following his defense of Matt James' season 25 winner, Rachael Kirkconnell. For those who need a refresher, Rachael was met with controversy during the season when photos surfaced of her attending a plantation-themed party in 2018.

We can't say we're surprised to learn this Bachelor nation update as Adams and Bristowe have flourished in their new roles. Not only are the ladies familiar with rigors of being the Bachelorette, but they're also wildly entertaining.

"It was the ultimate girl gang, if you will," Adams told E! News in May of what it was like to host alongside Kaitlyn. "Every time [Katie] needed us we were always kind of right around the corner and ready to help her."