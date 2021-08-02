KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Queer Eye's Tan France Welcomes First Baby Via Surrogate: Find Out His Name

After arriving nearly two months early, Tan France and husband Rob France's newborn baby boy is officially home from the hospital. Meet the Queer Eye star's son below!

By Samantha Schnurr Aug 02, 2021 8:59 PMTags
BabiesCeleb KidsQueer Eye
Watch: Tan France - 2019 Emmys E! Glambot

He's dad Tan France now. 

The Queer Eye star kicked off the week with a happy personal announcement, revealing his and husband Rob France's baby boy arrived in early July. "Give our son a warm welcome," he encouraged in an Instagram post. "Ismail France, born July 10th."

As the new father explained, their son arrived seven weeks early and spent three weeks in the NICU. Fortunately, the newborn's time in the hospital officially came to an end. "Today, we finally got to bring him home," Tan confirmed. "We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed."

Baby Ismail marks the couple's first child, who they welcomed with the help of a surrogate. "Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor," Tan noted, "and we couldn't be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives." 

Luckily for fans, the 38-year-old England native also posted photos of the first-time dads with their little one. 

photos
The Cast of Queer Eye's Best Friend Moments

It feels like just yesterday Queer Eye's resident style pro shared their baby news. "With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer," he told fans in April. "Something we've wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."

Indeed, it's a moment years in the making. "I've wanted children since I was 19, 20," he shared on NPR's Fresh Air in 2019. "If I'd had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children."

"Crazily, I still want six," he said then. "I don't know if that's going to happen, but yeah, I still want six children."

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4

2

Jenna Dewan Recalls Time "Without" Channing Tatum After Giving Birth

3

Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds 5-Year-Old Daughter

Well, he finally has his first. Cue the pint-sized French tucks!

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4

2

Jenna Dewan Recalls Time "Without" Channing Tatum After Giving Birth

3

Chrissy Teigen Shares "First Sober Italian Getaway" With John Legend

4

Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds 5-Year-Old Daughter

5

Ava Phillippe Shares Pic With BF That Makes Fans Do a Double Take