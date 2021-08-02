Queer Eye's Tan France Welcomes First Baby Via Surrogate: Find Out His Name

He's dad Tan France now.
The Queer Eye star kicked off the week with a happy personal announcement, revealing his and husband Rob France's baby boy arrived in early July. "Give our son a warm welcome," he encouraged in an Instagram post. "Ismail France, born July 10th."
As the new father explained, their son arrived seven weeks early and spent three weeks in the NICU. Fortunately, the newborn's time in the hospital officially came to an end. "Today, we finally got to bring him home," Tan confirmed. "We love him so, so much. Like, fully obsessed."
Baby Ismail marks the couple's first child, who they welcomed with the help of a surrogate. "Our Surrogate is doing so great, post labor," Tan noted, "and we couldn't be more grateful for the greatest gift in our lives."
Luckily for fans, the 38-year-old England native also posted photos of the first-time dads with their little one.
It feels like just yesterday Queer Eye's resident style pro shared their baby news. "With the greatest gift/help of the most wonderful surrogate, Rob and I are lucky enough to be on our way to being parents, this Summer," he told fans in April. "Something we've wanted for SOooo many years. Our hearts are so full right now. I cannot wait to hold this baby, and to show him so much love."
Indeed, it's a moment years in the making. "I've wanted children since I was 19, 20," he shared on NPR's Fresh Air in 2019. "If I'd had a stable relationship at that time, I would have desperately tried to have children."
"Crazily, I still want six," he said then. "I don't know if that's going to happen, but yeah, I still want six children."
Well, he finally has his first. Cue the pint-sized French tucks!