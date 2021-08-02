Chrishell Stause Has the Best Response to Criticism Over PDA With Her "Boss" Jason Oppenheim

Watch : Chrishell Stause and Jason Oppenheim Flaunt Fiery Romance

If you aren't in the loop about Chrishell Stause dating her "boss," get with the program!

The Selling Sunset star took to her Instagram Story on Aug. 2 to roast two followers that didn't seem to be clued in on the dynamics between Chrishell and real estate broker Jason Oppenheim.

The couple, who have been vacationing in Italy and Greece with friends over the past week, shared several intimate photos and videos of their travels on Instagram.

Chrishell posted a video of herself doing pushups in a pink bikini during their time in Mykonos, calling it her "Vacation gym." The next slide showed Jason doing pushups by the pool, with Chrishell riding on his back. "Being tough on the Boss," she wrote with a winky tongue out emoji. Their friends could be heard laughing in the background.

The 40-year-old Dancing With the Stars alum then posted screenshots of DMs she received on the video. One person wrote, "You are 100% getting with him," and Chrishell pointed out the obvious: "A real Sherlock Holmes here," she said, with winking and laughing emojis.