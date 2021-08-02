Jenna Dewan Recalls Being "Without a Partner" After Welcoming Daughter With Channing Tatum

Watch : Jenna Dewan Welcomes Baby No. 2

Jenna Dewan is reflecting on the early days of her motherhood journey.



During the August 2 episode of Dear Media's podcast Dear Gabby, the Step Up actress reflected on the hardships she faced after giving birth to her now 8-year-old daughter Everly—who she shares with ex-husband Channing Tatum—in 2013. The revelation of her experience was prompted after being asked about her postpartum journey following the birth of her now 16-month-old son, Callum, who she shares with fiancé Steve Kazee.



The 40-year-old actress, who gave birth to Everly in London while Channing was filming in the area, explained that she traveled with the then-couple's newborn daughter and continued to work. Jenna, who resumed filming on Witches of East End in Canada weeks after welcoming her firstborn, added that Channing "wasn't available" to be with them shortly after Everly's birth due to his own work schedule.

"I had to travel with her and at the time, Chan wasn't available to be with us for the most part," Jenna shared about traveling to Vancouver for work during that period. "So, it was me, my doula and Evie all by ourselves traveling at six weeks."