Reese Witherspoon Sells Company Hello Sunshine for Nearly $1 Billion

Reese Witherspoon is saying hello to a billion dollar deal.
The entertainment mogul, who founded Hello Sunshine in 2016, has sold the company that produced fan-favorites such as The Morning Show, Big Little Lies and Little Fires Everywhere. According to multiple reports, the Legally Blonde star's transaction was worth about $900 million.
"Today marks a tremendous moment for Hello Sunshine," Reese said in a press release about the company's sale to Blackstone. "I started this company to change the way all women are seen in media. Over the past few years, we have watched our mission thrive through books, TV, film and social platforms."
According to the press release, the new venture will be led by entertainment executives Kevin Mayer and Tom Staggs, who are backed by investment company Blackstone. However, Reese will still be involved in the day-to-day operations and will join the new media company's board.
In addition to your favorite television and movies seen on screen produced by Hello Sunshine, Reese's Book Club is also operated through her former company.
"We're taking a huge step forward by partnering with Blackstone, which will enable us to tell even more entertaining, impactful and illuminating stories about women's lives globally," she continued.
The star said she "couldn't be more excited" about what this new leadership will do for Hello Sunshine, and promised that she will still be part of its journey.
"I am committed to continuing to create opportunity for filmmakers, authors and creators of all backgrounds and experiences to tell their stories in their own way, and to reach more audiences who will see that their stories matter," Reese said. "This is a unique time in our world where the intersection of art, commerce and media makes it possible for these creators to tell their stories and Hello Sunshine is here to put a spotlight on their amazing creations."
The 45-year-old star concluded, "I am deeply proud of the team that got us to this incredible moment, and I'm thrilled to be working with Blackstone, Kevin, and Tom to grow a next generation media company. They are committed to helping our mission to empower women and the people who celebrate them. One story at a time."
One of Hello Sunshine's upcoming projects is Legally Blonde 3, which will be written by Reese's friend Mindy Kaling. Recently, Reese celebrated the 20-year anniversary of the first film in the franchise by sharing previously unseen images from the movie's set.