KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Frank Ocean to Headline Coachella 2023—Yes, You Read That Date Right

Coachella 2020 may have been canceled, but Frank Ocean's return to the festival stage has simply been rescheduled—to 2023. Why the wait? Read on to find out.

By Samantha Schnurr Aug 02, 2021 4:07 PMTags
MusicCoachellaCelebritiesCoronavirus

Frank Ocean fans won't need any novocaine over this Coachella news

The elusive performer is slated to headline the long-awaited festival in 2023, the event's co-founder Paul Tollett confirmed to the Los Angeles Times. The 33-year-old was originally scheduled to make his grand return to Coachella as a headliner last year, but the coronavirus pandemic unexpectedly delayed those plans. The 2020 and 2021 festivals were subsequently canceled. 

While he was unavailable for the rescheduled 2022 dates—April 15 through 17 and April 22 through 24—he will officially be back by the following year...so long as everything goes according to the new plans. Meanwhile, the original 2020 co-headliners Rage Against the Machine and Travis Scott will take the stage next year. 

"Right now, it's the Wild West," Tollett acknowledged. "I'm just trying to be as fair as I can to artists and to the fans to make sure that eventually they get to see everyone that we talked about."

photos
Best Celebrity Style Moments in Coachella History

It's been an even longer wait for fans looking to catch a live performance from Frank, who last hit the stage in 2017. Still, the two-time Grammy winner is no stranger to Coachella after performing in 2011 and 2012. 

Collier Schorr

On the heels of this announcement, his followers are already counting down the days.

"Report of frank ocean in 2023 for Coachella," one tweet read. "Guess we gonna have to survive until then."

Another added, "Let me go ahead and get my coachella outfits together cause i swear on EVERYTHING i will NOT miss seeing frank ocean."

Hey, Frank—It sounds like your fans will be thinkin' 'bout you for the next two years.

Until then, look back at more celebrity Coachella headliners over the years below!

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4

2

See Kim Kardashian Bare Her Bum in a Sizzling Thong Bikini

3

Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds 5-Year-Old Daughter

Raven Varona
Beyoncé (2018)

Coachella turned into Beychella when Beyoncé headlined the festival. The singer performed songs such as "Formation," "Drunk in Love," "7/11," and "Baby Boy" and also reunited with Destiny's Child! (Watch video)

Instagram; Buchan/Variety/REX/Shutterstock
Ariana Grande (2019)

The singer performed hits such as "God Is a Woman," "Sweetener," "No Tears Left to Cry," "Break Free" and "Thank U, Next." Nicki Minaj joined her onstage for "Side to Side" and "Bang Bang" and *NSYNC also reunited onstage (minus Justin Timberlake) for a rendition of her song "Break Up With Your Girlfriend, I'm Bored" and their hit "Tearin' Up My Heart." (Watch video)

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Coachella
Billie Eilish (2019)

The singer made her onstage Coachella debut a week after she released her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?. The 17-year-old star performed songs such as "Bad Guy," "You Should See Me in a Crown," "My Strange Addiction," "Bury a Friend" and "All the Good Girls Go to Hell." (Watch video)

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella
Drake (2015)

Drizzy took the stage to perform tracks such as "We Made It," "The Motto," "Trophies," "Legend," "Worst Behavior" and "Started From the Bottom." Madonna made a surprise appearance to perform with him her songs "Human Nature" and "Hung Up." (Watch video)

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Coachella
Eminem (2018)

The rapper was joined onstage by his mentor Dr. Dre and fellow rapper 50 Cent. The set list included tracks like "Rap God," "The Way I Am," "In Da Club," "The Real Slim Shady" and "California Love." (Watch video)

Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Coachella
Kendrick Lamar (2017)

The artist performed songs such as "DNA," "Element," "King Kunta" and "XXX." Travis Scott also joined him onstage to perform "Goosebumps." (Watch video)

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
OutKast (2014)

The group performed tracks like "B.O.B.," "Ms. Jackson," "Rosa Parks," and, of course, "Hey Ya!" (Watch video)

Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella
Red Hot Chili Peppers (2013)

The rock group performed hits such as "Snow (Hey Oh)," "Under the Bridge," "Higher Ground," "Californication" and "Give It Away." (Watch video)

Trending Stories

1

Rapper Fetty Wap's Daughter Lauren Maxwell Dead at Age 4

2

Coco Austin Reveals Why She Still Breastfeeds 5-Year-Old Daughter

3

Harry Styles’ Mustache Makes a Major Return During Los Angeles Outing

4

Proof North West & Penelope Disick Are Already Growing Their Empires

5

Kathy Griffin Shares She Has Lung Cancer Despite "Never" Smoking