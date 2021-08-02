Kathy Griffin Shares Lung Cancer Diagnosis

Kathy Griffin is battling lung cancer.
The 60-year-old comedian announced the news in an Instagram post on Monday, August 2.
"I've got to tell you guys something," she wrote. "I have cancer. I'm about to go into surgery to have half of my left lung removed. Yes, I have lung cancer even though I've never smoked."
Griffin told her followers her doctors are "very optimistic" as it's stage 1 cancer and contained in her left lung.
"Hopefully no chemo or radiation after this and I should have normal function with my breathing," E!'s former Fashion Police host continued. "I should be up and running around as usual in a month or less. It's been a helluva 4 years, trying to get back to work, making you guys laugh and entertaining you, but I'm gonna be just fine."
She also noted she's fully vaccinated against COVID-19. "The consequences for being unvaccinated would have been even more serious," Griffin stated. "Please stay up to date on your medical check-ups. It'll save your life. XXOO, KG."
In an interview with ABC News' Nightline set to fully air this evening, the Emmy winner revealed she recently received her diagnosis.
"Really just days ago—like I think two weeks ago—I was diagnosed with cancer," she told anchor Juju Chang. "As a friend of mine had said, 'How many kicks in the nuts can you take?' And I'm like, 'My nuts are pretty strong, but it's a challenge.'"
Griffin said she was "definitely in shock."
"I'm still a little bit in shock," she added, "not denial but I still, like, once a day I'll just turn to, like, nobody next to me and go, 'Can you believe this s--t? Is this a bitch or what?'"
After Griffin shared the news, several of her followers and celebrity friends sent kind messages.
"Love you so much!!!" Ross Mathews wrote in the comments section. "I'm here if you need anything. Don't hesitate."