Simone Biles to Make Olympic Comeback By Competing in Remaining Final

Watch : Simone Biles Explains Olympics Withdrawal: "I Didn't Quit"

The GOAT is back.

Olympic champion Simone Biles will compete in her remaining women's gymnastics final at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics after withdrawing from five previous ones, citing mental health concerns and a case of the "twisties," or mid-air disorientation that gymnasts occasionally suffer from.

The 24-year-old, one of the greatest gymnasts of all time and a four-time gold medalist at the 2016 Olympics, will take part in the balance beam final on Tuesday, Aug. 3. "We are so excited to confirm that you will see two U.S. athletes in the balance beam final tomorrow - Suni Lee AND Simone Biles!!" USA Gymnastics tweeted on Aug. 2. "Can't wait to watch you both!"

Simone had entered the Olympics hoping to win six gold medals, including five individual ones, to become the most successful female Olympian of all-time across every sport. She had previously won four at the 2016 Rio Olympics.

Last week, she withdrew from the women's team final after one rotation and a disappointing performance on the vault, but still helped Team USA win the silver medal.