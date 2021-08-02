Kristen Bell Shares Video of Herself Getting "Busted" by Dax Shepard Over Used Toilet Paper Mishap

Watch : Kristen Bell & Kids Serenade Dax Shepard as He Self-Isolates

When Kristen Bell is done using paper products in the bathroom, she apparently follows the mindset that she should let it go, let it go.

On Sunday, August 1, the 41-year-old Frozen star shared footage to Instagram of husband Dax Shepard questioning her about apparently finding used toilet tissue sitting on the toilet seat after she had used the bathroom. In her caption, she wrote, "I got busted by @daxshepard. But Peeing IS a waste of time, and stand by that statement."

In the footage, Kristen can be heard laughing as she asked the 46-year-old Punk'd alum, "What's your question?" He then replied, "What was the intention? Was it to be in the toilet bowl or in the trash can because now that I have to finish the task you started, I just want to make sure I do it correctly."

Kristen responded with, "Obviously, I didn't care," and then pushed the tissue into the toilet.