Country Singer Brett Young and His Wife Taylor Welcome Their Second Baby

In case you didn't know...Brett Young is now a dad to two children!

The 40-year-old country singer celebrated the arrival of his second daughter, Rowan Marie Young, with wife Taylor Mills Young, on Instagram on Saturday, July 31. Although Brett revealed the baby news this weekend, his little one was born on July 21, 2021.

To mark the special announcement, the musician shared an adorable pic of his daughter sleeping in a white dress with a pink bow. "I thought my heart was maxed out," Brett captioned his post. "I usually don't like to be wrong…… I was wrong. And I can't wait to thank you properly for the opportunity to be your daddy. I already love you so much and I can't wait to watch you and your sister become best friends."

Brett also shouted out his 20-month-old daughter, Presley Elizabeth, who he said has been enjoying her role as a big sister.

"FYI….. the women in your life are super heroes and you're the luckiest lady alive," he continued. "Presley has been begging for you. Be prepared for me to mess everything up and your mom and sister to always be there to fix it. I love you. Welcome to the 'Youngs' -Daddy."