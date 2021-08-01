Matt Damon Admits He Stopped Using the "F-Slur" After His Daughter Explained Why It's "Dangerous"

Watch : Will Matt Damon's Kids Watch "Stillwater"?

Matt Damon is officially retiring this F-word from his vocabulary.

In an interview with U.K.'s The Sunday Times on Aug. 1, the Oscar winner opened up about how he used to utter a derogatory term, one that many people use as a slur against members of the LGBTQ+ community.

However, he decided it was time to remove it from his vernacular after one of his four daughters took offense to it.

Matt told the newspaper that his child, who he didn't specifically name, had recently called him out for using the slur.

"The word that my daughter calls the 'f-slur for a homosexual' was commonly used when I was a kid, with a different application," the Stillwater actor explained. "I made a joke, months ago, and got a treatise from my daughter. She left the table."

He initially defended himself, sharing, "I said, 'Come on, that's a joke! I say it in the movie Stuck on You!'"