Jonah Hill Shows Off New Tattoo Promoting Body Positivity

Jonah Hill is serious about promoting body positivity and he's got the ink to back it up.

On Sunday, Aug. 1, the 37-year-old Oscar nominee posted on his Instagram page a photo of himself showing off a new back tattoo that read, "Body Love," which parodies the "rock on" hand gesture logo of water sports apparel company Body Glove.

Hill's mom, costume designer Sharon Feldstein, commented, "I love this and you."

In February, the Wolf of Wall Street star, who also has other tattoos, was photographed by paparazzi while surfing. He wrote on his Instagram, "I don't think I ever took my shirt off in a pool until I was in my mid 30s even in front of family and friends. Probably would have happened sooner if my childhood insecurities weren't exacerbated by years of public mockery about my body by press and interviewers. So the idea that the media tries to play me by stalking me while surfing and printing photos like this and it can't phase me anymore is dope. I'm 37 and finally love and accept myself."