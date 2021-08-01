Love Is Blind Star Jessica Batten Details the Real Reason She Returned to the Show

As RuPaul's famous saying goes: "If you don't love yourself, how in the hell you gonna love somebody else?"

That seems to be the motto Love Is Blind star Jessica Batten is living by these days. The reality TV personality, who appeared in the first season of the hit Netflix show, returned for an epic comeback on the new reunion series, Love Is Blind: After the Altar.

Although Jessica didn't get closure with her ex-fiancé Mark Cuevas or make amends with couple Amber Pike and Matt Barnett, she ended up discovering something more significant about herself.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, July 30, the Netflix star shared a candid post about her experience on the reunion special and explained why she decided to take part in it.

"I wanted to show up and share my story for every person who reached out to me with love," she wrote, "and shared their own testimonies about having the courage to walk away from situations that were not serving them, that did not feel right for them."