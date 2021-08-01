16 Olympian and Celebrity Look-Alikes You Just Have to See

Watch : Lady Gaga Fans Are Convinced This Olympic Athlete Is Her Twin

You're not seeing double!

The Olympics are always full of familiar faces. But sometimes an athlete will resemble a star fans have seen on a different kind of world stage.

Take Julyana Al-Sadeq, for instance. After seeing the 26-year-old taekwondo competitor take part in the 2020 Tokyo Games, spectators couldn't help but wonder if it was Lady Gaga going for the gold.

"LadyGaga wants to bring a golden medal to Chromatica!" one viewer tweeted after noticing the uncanny resemblance between the two. "Go Gaga! #Tokyo2020 #Olympics."

Added another follower, "This is Lady Gaga at the Tokyo Olympics and no one can convince me otherwise."

Al-Sadeq isn't the first Olympian to resemble an A-lister. In fact, several doppelgängers have been spotted at the games and gone viral for their striking similarities to actors, models and singers. But do these sports stars really look like your favorite celebrities? We'll let you be the judge.