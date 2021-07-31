The Bachelorette's Clare Crawley Removes Her Breast Implants and Reveals the Real Side of Recovery

Watch : Clare Crawley's Hair Transformation After Dale Moss Split

Former Bachelorette star Clare Crawley is ready to live her best life without breast implants.

But first, the reality star is showing the reality of the recovery process—the good, the bad and the graphic.

The 40-year-old recently underwent explant surgery weeks after announcing plans earlier this month to remove her breast implants for health reasons. On Saturday, July 31, two days after her operation, Clare shared on her Instagram Story a selfie video of herself wearing an ace wrap around a sports bra, aimed to reduce swelling, with partially filled surgical drains clipped on.

The silicone tubes and containers are used temporarily after implant removal and other plastic surgery procedures on the chest to remove blood and other fluid from the surgical sites, and they can speed up recovery.

"I still feel amazing," Clare wrote. "No pain meds. And the best thing so far...no itchy rashes anymore! I had them for 5 years off and on...my skin feels incredible! [crying emoji] #herefortherightreasons"