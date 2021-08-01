Workin' Moms' Catherine Reitman Teases What's to Come for Season 6

If you're like us, you've already binged all of season five of Workin' Moms on Netflix. Thankfully, star and creator Catherine Reitman assured E! News that she's workin hard on season six and teased what's to come.
"We're deep in shooting it," she exclusively dished. "And it is just an extraordinary season. I'm just so proud of it. I now can sort of tell energetically, once we're shooting it, like, 'How is this going to cut together and how are these storylines going to work next to each other?' It's just an awesome season."
As for what fans can expect? Reitman confirmed that the jaw-dropping finale moment involving husband Nathan (Philip Sternberg, who is her real-life spouse) will play a pivotal role in season six. For those who may need a refresher, season five concluded with Kate (Reitman) answering the door and meeting a young man who claims to be Nathan's son from a previous relationship.
This surprise blew fans away as, throughout the season, Nathan's ex, who died suddenly, came up as a way to explain his new passion for fitness and healthy eating. In hindsight, Reitman and her writing team dropped plenty of hints, like, when Nathan mentioned that his late former girlfriend was really focused on having children.
Viewers can expect a lot from the upcoming Nathan Jr. storyline, which Reitman described as "wonderful." Why? Well, as Reitman detailed, the actor who portrays Nathan's son is very talented.
"The chemistry is really good there," she added. "I think the fans are gonna love it."
Reitman was understandably proud of this unexpected plot point, as she felt it was something really "exciting" to explore. "The idea that there's this life that happened before you met your partner and, that at any given moment, that other shoe could drop," she explained. "And you don't actually know the history there."
Of course, it wasn't just Kate and Nathan who received a surprising end last season. Specifically, after faking a pregnancy, Jenny (Jessalyn Wanlim) learned she was actually with child. Oh, and Anne (Dani Kind) discovered that her husband Lionel (Ryan Belleville) was arrested after punching his daughter's terrible boyfriend for a second time.
Again, if you're like us and big fans of Lionel, we can confidently say you don't have to worry about the sweet-natured dad's fate. After declaring that "Ladies Love Lionel," Reitman further teased, "I think you are going to love Lionel's storyline."
While we wait for season six, catch up on seasons one through five of Workin' Moms on Netflix now.