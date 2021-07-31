Ted Lasso's Phil Dunster Reveals How He Really Feels About Jamie Tartt's Anthem

Anyone with a child in their life knows the unfortunately catchy words to "Baby Shark." So, it's no wonder Phil Dunster, who plays star footballer Jamie Tartt on Ted Lasso, is sympathetic to the parents tuning into the Apple TV+ comedy.
For those who may not know, we're referring to Jamie Tartt's anthem on the series, which is set to the tune of the infamous children's song. And, as Dunster exclusively told E! News, he's both delighted and stunned to learn that children have picked up the remix.
"I've seen some videos—the parents sent me on Twitter—of their children doing it," he said of the chant's growing popularity. "And I'm partially like, that's so cool. That's so funny...But I'm mostly just thinking, 'Oh, you poor parents, you have to listen to that over and over again.' The 'Baby Shark' song surely had died a death and now it's remerged on an Apple TV show."
While the tune is definitely memorable, we doubt you'll be hearing Dunster singing it to himself any time soon. Why? Well, the British actor hinted at his real feelings for "Jamie Tartt, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo, doo."
"I think that whether I like it or not, you know, I'm slowly embracing the idea that I, hopefully, will be hearing it for quite some time," he quipped. "So, I have to learn to love it, I have to learn to love it, I have to learn to love it. That's just my mantra that I've been teaching myself for the last year or so."
Despite his mixed feelings about the snappy tune, Dunster couldn't be more honored to be a part of the Ted Lasso cast. On the acclaim from both fans and critics, including a whopping 20 Emmy nominations, he noted that they have found it all "bewildering and lovely."
"I think I have an inbuilt British skepticism," he shared. "Because, when I see all of the truly wonderful comments online, there's still a part of me that's like, 'No, do you actually feel this way? Come on.'"
Nonetheless, Dunster is excited for fans to experience Jamie's (hopeful) redemption story in season two. In the most recent Ted Lasso episode, the often selfish athlete returns to AFC Richmond after an embarrassing run on reality TV and being ousted from Manchester City.
Although Coach Lasso (Jason Sudeikis) is willing to give the gifted player a second chance, it's clear Jamie will have to work hard to win over his teammates. "It's a long path, it is a slippery treacherous slope back up to their good books," he said of Jamie's road to forgiveness with his peers. "You know, up until now, Jamie has been a bit of a snake. He hasn't been trustworthy."
We can't wait to see how this all plays out this season!
Catch new episodes of Ted Lasso Fridays on Apple TV+.