Paget Brewster Says the Criminal Minds Revival Is "Dead," But We Aren't So Sure

Unlike the victims on Criminal Minds, the revival is not yet dead.
On Wednesday, July 29, Paget Brewster, who starred as Supervisory Special Agent Emily Prentiss on the crime procedural, sent fans into a panic when she gave an upsetting status update about the Criminal Minds reboot. After one fan asked if there was "any news" about the revival planned at Paramount+, Brewster revealed that she didn't think it was happening anymore.
"Sadly, we think it's dead," she replied. "I'll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer."
However, a Paramount+ rep has since assured E! News that the reboot is still very much in development at the streaming service. Back in February, fans got excited when the platform announced that a revival of the long-running drama was in the works. At the time, Deadline said the new project would likely reunite the beloved BAU team for one case that would span 10 episodes.
This was understandably huge news as, a year prior, Criminal Minds went off the air after 15 impressive seasons. Brewster starred in a large chunk of those episodes, including fellow longtime co-stars Matthew Gray Gubler, A. J. Cook, Thomas Gibson, Shemar Moore, Joe Mantegna and Kirsten Vangsness.
The ensemble cast did feature some changes over the years, with Mandy Patinkin, Lola Glaudini, Rachel Nichols, Jeanne Tripplehorn, Jennifer Love Hewitt, Aisha Tyler, Adam Rodriguez, Damon Gupton and Daniel Henney all having leading roles at different points. So, it will be interesting to see who will make it back for the revival, if it 100 percent happens.
Perhaps Paramount+ is just heeding the advice that Mantegna gave E! News when Criminal Minds was coming to an end, which was: "TV revivals are fine if they're done well and are able to stand alone regardless of the original shows they were based on."
Well said, Rossi. Excuse us, Mantegna.
