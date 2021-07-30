Paget Brewster Says the Criminal Minds Revival Is "Dead," But We Aren't So Sure

Watch : "Criminal Minds" Cast Celebrates 300th Episode Milestone

Unlike the victims on Criminal Minds, the revival is not yet dead.

On Wednesday, July 29, Paget Brewster, who starred as Supervisory Special Agent Emily Prentiss on the crime procedural, sent fans into a panic when she gave an upsetting status update about the Criminal Minds reboot. After one fan asked if there was "any news" about the revival planned at Paramount+, Brewster revealed that she didn't think it was happening anymore.

"Sadly, we think it's dead," she replied. "I'll let you know if there is any progress but it seems unlikely. Which is a bummer."

However, a Paramount+ rep has since assured E! News that the reboot is still very much in development at the streaming service. Back in February, fans got excited when the platform announced that a revival of the long-running drama was in the works. At the time, Deadline said the new project would likely reunite the beloved BAU team for one case that would span 10 episodes.