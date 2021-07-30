The MixtapE! Presents Bleachers, Lana Del Rey, Dan + Shay and More New Music Musts

Watch : Lana Del Rey & Sean Larkin Split After 6 Months of Dating

New music Fridays are a thrilling, yet daunting prospect for any music lover.

It's essentially a weekly holiday where fan-favorite artists and fresh faces alike drop their latest offerings for all the world to hear, flooding streaming services and digital retailers with an onslaught of aural goodies. But who has the time to sit there and listen to everything before updating their playlists? There's just too much good stuff! (And, if we're being honest, usually a few stinkers, too.)

As it turns out, we do. Welcome to The MixtapE!

Get ready for some good old fashioned fun across more genres than you can count.

This week, Dan + Shay and Michael Ray deliver country bangers with attitude. Darren Criss, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak and ayokay span multiple genres (pop, R&B and EDM) with hits that we can dance to all night long.

Billie Eilish has made her electropop fans Happier Than Ever with her sophomore album, which balances out our playlist with its somber tone about not having it all, despite having it all. In the title song, she goes hard in chastising an ex, saying, "I'd never treat me this sh--ty" and "all that you did was make me f--kin' sad."