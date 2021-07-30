Shawn Johnson Reveals the Name of Her Newborn Baby Boy

Watch : Shawn Johnson Welcomes Baby No. 2 With Andrew East

If we could give a gold medal to Shawn Johnson for having the cutest family, we would.

The 2008 Olympic champion shared a YouTube video on Friday, July 30, showing her family members reacting to her newborn baby boy, who she gave birth to on July 27. She and her husband, Andrew East, introduced their second child to their parents and watched as everyone became enamored with him. Shawn asked that her in-laws not kiss her new baby's head as a safety precaution amid the coronavirus pandemic, and at the end of the video, revealed her son's name through decorative balloons in her Nashville home.

Their second child's name is Jett James East, and is the most adorable addition to their family, which also includes 21-month-old daughter Drew Hazel East.

The newest video came after Shawn revealed that her daughter had a "bad ear infection" that meant the retired gymnast had to separate from Drew for her newborn's safety.