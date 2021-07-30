Travis Barker Just Dropped $8,000 for a Diamond Skull Veneer

Travis Barker is putting "all the small things" on his tooth.
The Blink-182 drummer's pearly whites just got a blingy upgrade thanks to a veneer embellished with a diamond skull, made by "the father of diamond dentistry" Dr. Thomas Connelly DDS. "He came to me a few months ago, he wanted something cool," Connelly exclusively told E! News. "He wanted something people hadn't done before."
Connelly said that he and Barker "talked about it" together, "refining" the permanent platinum and diamond design that is worth a whopping $8,000. The dentist explained his process, saying it "is built into a porcelain crown."
And Barker isn't stopping there, Connelly claimed: "He wants to do something else, he's thinking about it. He loves it."
If you're wondering what Barker's design-savvy girlfriend Kourtney Kardashian thought about the new addition, Connelly said that she was present when Barker got it done. "She loves it, too," he said. "She thinks it's hot."
When Barker's makeover was complete, the dentist shared photos of his handy work to Instagram, which he captioned, "Maybe the coolest dude on earth @travisbarker and I actually made him cooler with this skull." Barker flashed a toothy grin in the first pic, showing off his appreciation for his new design. The second image was a close-up of the skull, so followers could see the work in detail.
Just a few days before Connelly unveiled the rock star's new smile, he was seen flaunting some PDA with Kardashian in Montecito, Calif. on Saturday, July 24. The pair was spotted at the Rosewood Miramar Beach resort, a source told E! News, and the wedding happening at the venue seemed to inspire Barker and Kardashian to show off their own love.
"Several wedding guests wanted a chance to talk to the couple, but the lovebirds looked happy and started to make out," the eyewitness revealed. "They exited the patio area they were in and held hands while walking toward the beach."
Another insider shared more details about the couple's Montecito getaway.
"On Saturday, Kourtney and Travis did a morning workout and walked out arm-in-arm," the second source said, adding, "They were just talking with Tommy Lee and his wife. When they exited the pool, Travis held the door for Kourtney."
—Reporting by Beth Sobol