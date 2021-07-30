Kyle Richards Just Had Another Bee Run-in—But It's Not What You Think

Watch : Kyle Richard's Reveals She Never Wanted to Do Reality TV

Is Kyle Richards just public enemy No. 1 for bees? Was a lone subject out for revenge?

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star recently found herself in yet another sticky situation while on location for the upcoming Peacock holiday reality movie The Real Housewives of the North Pole. Less than a week ago, the reality star, who is allergic to bees, was hospitalized after she accidentally walking into a beehive on her property.

"So I just got off work. It's like three-something in the morning right now and our wonderful director, Ron Oliver, abruptly wrapped everybody because lightning was coming our way," Kyle, 52, said in a video on her Instagram Story early Friday, July 30. "So we all rushed to leave and I went to get in my car and what happens? A bee flies in my car. Guys, you can't make this stuff up."

The reality star captioned another video, "I don't recall seeing bees at night"—and it is true, bees are typically less active then. She asked, "I mean, if you were looking for a bee at three something in the morning, where would one even look?"