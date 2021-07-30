Scarlett Johansson's Agent Fires Back at Disney's Response to Her Black Widow Lawsuit

Watch : Scarlett Johansson Sues Disney Over "Black Widow" Release

Scarlett Johansson's agent is speaking out in her defense amid her legal battle against the Walt Disney Company.

On Thursday, July 29, the actress, one of the world's highest-paid stars, sued the corporation for allegedly breaching her contract by offering Black Widow, her standalone Marvel superhero movie, for rent on its streaming service Disney+ at the same time it debuted the film in theaters earlier this month. Her complaint, filed in a Los Angeles court and obtained by E! News, argued that the hybrid release led to a reduction in her compensation, which was partially based on box office receipts.

Disney had said in a statement in response to Johansson's complaint that there is "no merit whatsoever" to the suit, calling it "especially sad and distressing in its callous disregard for the horrific and prolonged global effects of the COVID-19 pandemic." Now, Johansson's agent is firing back.

"They have shamelessly and falsely accused Ms. Johansson of being insensitive to the global COVID pandemic, in an attempt to make her appear to be someone they and I know she isn't," Bryan Lourd, co-chairman of top talent group Creative Artists Agency (CAA), said in a statement to E! News on Friday, July 30. "Scarlett has been Disney's partner on nine movies, which have earned Disney and its shareholders billions."