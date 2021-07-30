Love Is Blind's Mark Cuevas Explains Why He Didn't Join After the Altar Reunion Special

Mark Cuevas may want to turn a blind eye to his reality TV past.

After Love Is Blind: After the Altar began streaming on Netflix, several cast members were put back in the spotlight and shared updates on their romantic relationships. But as viewers checked in with their favorite stars from the show, many were wondering where Mark was.

The reality star and new dad decided to set the record straight through social media.

"Don't believe everything you see on TV," Mark wrote on July 29. "We didn't join the reunion for a myriad of reasons. We are focused on being the best parents we can for our son. I stand by what I've said in the past about those situations and have moved on from LIB. Thank you."

The CEO of Meta Training Athletics added, "And this is the only thing I'll say about it. Thank you for those that have shown their continued support."