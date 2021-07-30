Get Your First Look at Imelda Staunton as The Crown's Queen Elizabeth II

Watch : Necessary Realness: All Hail "The Crown"

Meet your new on-screen monarch.



Ahead of the highly anticipated fifth season of Netflix's The Crown, the streaming service dropped a first look at actress Imelda Staunton in her role as Queen Elizabeth II. The popular drama centered around the royal family reportedly began production on the fifth season earlier this month and fans are gaining even more reasons to get excited with each sneak peek.



In an interview with the BBC earlier this year, the Harry Potter alum chatted about playing the role of a royal member and revisiting not-so-distant events within history.

"I think my sort of extra challenge, as if I needed it, is that I'm now doing the queen that we're a little more familiar with," Imelda explained. "With Claire Foy, it was almost history and now I'm playing one [queen] that people could say, ‘She doesn't do that,' ‘She's not like that,' and that's my personal bête noire."