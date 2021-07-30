KardashiansRoyalsRed CarpetCeleb CouplesE! SHOWSPhotosVideos

Kelly Ripa Heats Up Instagram With Sizzling Throwback of Mark Consuelos

Kelly Ripa isn’t slowing down when it comes to sharing sizzling snaps of herself and husband Mark Consuelos. See the throwback pic of the Riverdale actor that’s rivaling the summer heat.

By Kisha Forde Jul 30, 2021 1:11 PMTags
Kelly RipaCouplesCelebritiesMark Consuelos
Kelly Ripa's latest photo of Mark Consuelos is sure to get fans' hearts pumping.
 
The Live with Kelly and Ryan host shared a photo of her husband to Instagram in honor of Throwback Thursday and it's one that you simply have to see. On July 29, Kelly captioned the steamy post, "tbt one year ago, when the air conditioner gave up, so did @instasuelos."
 
In the snap, Mark is wearing a light gray tank top and navy blue shorts, but the true flex is the actor bearing his toned muscles for the pic. As expected, tons of fans commented with flame emojis and praise for the star's physique. But even celebs couldn't help but chime in.
 
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna hilariously commented, "You and MC are doing gods work. Thank you." While Party of Five alum Scott Wolf jokingly asked about Mark's future availability, commenting, "Is he available for body double? Also face double? Thank you."

photos
Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Cutest Family Moments

The photo is the most recent of the couple's steamy pics. They haven't been shy about posting "thirst trap" photos of each other and have been keeping the summer heat going strong.

For more of their best snapshots shared to the ‘gram, scroll on!

Instagram
"Throwback Sunday"

The morning show star shared a "Throwback Sunday" photo of the Riverdale actor flashing his abs as he relaxed on the beach.

Instagram
Strike a Pose

She also turned up the heat with this shot of her hubby fixing his sunglasses.

Instagram
Fun in the Sun

And the talk show host shared a sweet pic of the duo walking arm in arm along the sand.

Instagram
A Live-ly Celebration

"So proud of my girl. 15year live anniversary. #KellysSweet15 #quinceañera"

Instagram
A Cute Brunch

"The band is back together again... Brunch with the Consuelos gang..."

Instagram
A Christmas-gram

"Live! Christmas party on FLEEK! @instasuelos on FLEEK! False eyelashes on FLEEK! (Mine, not his)"

A Family Affair

"An actual family photo? With all of us in the picture? Thanks Vince Flores/Startraksphoto.com for capturing the unheard of. ⭐️#walkoffame"

Instagram
XOXO

"#bae watch."

Instagram
Double Trouble

"Can't make this sh#! Up. Small calf tear."

Instagram
Star Power

"Sooo proud of you @kellyripa ...so well deserved...xoxxo" 

Instagram
Fireworks

"Thank you @marcobenattar for a great Montreal weekend."

Instagram
Love Train

"On our way to Formula 1. Grand Prix Montreal"

Instagram
Perfect Match

"Nobody I'd rather spend hump day with than @instasuelos for obvious reasons."

Instagram
Beach Bums

"Here he comes.........@instasuelos always scintillating........always shirtless. #cohosting"

Instagram
Sparks Fly

"Happy hump day to my beloved @instasuelos ! Thank you for making everyday feel like hump day!" 

Instagram
Party Animals

"New Years Eve with @instasuelos is EVERYTHING!"

Instagram
Destination: Marriage

"Canton here we come @michaelstrahan start chillin the tequila" 

Instagram
Look of Love

"What are you lookin at"

Instagram
Dynamic Duo

"Going to the chapel........#instasuelos"

"Going to the chapel........#instasuelos"

 

