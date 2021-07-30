Erin Lim Rhodes Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joshua Rhodes

Officially on the Rhode to parenthood!
Erin Lim Rhodes announced today, July 30, during E!'s Snapchat show The Rundown that she and husband Joshua Rhodes are expecting their first child together.
The couple tells E! News, "No statement could quite sum up our feelings of excitement and joy! B-Rho's expected arrival in December will be the perfect bookend for the wild year we've had so far."
By sharing her baby news with the world, Erin hopes "the realness will soak in."
"Hiding it for 20 weeks has been hard now that I'm this far," she explains. "Honestly if I wasn't on cam all the time, I'd pull a Kylie Jenner on y'all! But I'm also so happy to be a mom-in-the-making that I can't contain it anymore."
"We decided around the holiday that because of COVID we wanted to have a small, intimate wedding with just our family," The Rundown host exclusively told E! in March 2021 after saying "I do" on Jan. 21 for a memorable 1/21/21 wedding date. "We decided to get married in my parent's backyard. Joshua's dad actually married us, so it was really, really special."
Clothing designer Joshua previously went all-out to pop the question to Erin after meeting his bride-to-be at church in 2018. He kept it a family affair by proposing to Erin at her parents' Los Angeles home, surrounded by their loved ones.
"I knew after our first date he was going to be my future husband," she gushed after her "best day ever" proposal in September 2020. "Literally, I said we should just get a minister and do the damn thing, right then and there."
Nowadays, Erin is embracing every moment of her pregnancy journey—cravings included. "McDonalds, Taco Bell, Hot Dog on a Stick, Hot Cheetos, PB&J, pasta," are among her faves, she says. "Sis ain't holding back on it either," Erin adds.
