Erin Lim Rhodes Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Joshua Rhodes

Officially on the Rhode to parenthood!

Erin Lim Rhodes announced today, July 30, during E!'s Snapchat show The Rundown that she and husband Joshua Rhodes are expecting their first child together.

The couple tells E! News, "No statement could quite sum up our feelings of excitement and joy! B-Rho's expected arrival in December will be the perfect bookend for the wild year we've had so far."

By sharing her baby news with the world, Erin hopes "the realness will soak in."

"Hiding it for 20 weeks has been hard now that I'm this far," she explains. "Honestly if I wasn't on cam all the time, I'd pull a Kylie Jenner on y'all! But I'm also so happy to be a mom-in-the-making that I can't contain it anymore."

