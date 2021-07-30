BMX Star Connor Fields Hospitalized After Crash at Tokyo Olympics

Watch : Simone Biles Drops Out of All-Around Competition at 2020 Olympics

Defending Olympic gold medalist and BMX star Connor Fields has been hospitalized following a crash during the 2020 Tokyo Games.



The 28-year-old athlete was racing in the third run of the semifinals on July 30 when he came down hard off a jump, crashing headfirst. Paramedics were seen carrying the racer out on a stretcher and he was immediately rushed to the hospital following the accident.



"We can confirm that Connor Fields is awake, stable, and awaiting further medical evaluation," Dr. Jon Finnoff, the chief medical officer for the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committee, said in a statement obtained by NPR. "He will remain in the hospital under observation."

The Olympics also sent their well wishes through a statement shared to social media following the incident—for both Connor and Australia racer, Saya Sakakibara, who crashed out of the semifinals, as well.

"Sending hugs to Connor Fields and Saya Sakakibara after they crashed out of the cycling BMX racing semifinals," the organization tweeted. "We're thinking of you!"